Mizoram landslides: Toll rises to 28 as police recover one more body

AIZAWL: One more body was recovered on Thursday, taking the toll in multiple landslides in Mizoram's Aizawl district to 28, a police officer said.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahool Alwal said that the body of a non-local resident was recovered from the debris of a landslide at Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl at 11 am on Thursday. With the new recovery, altogether, 28 bodies have been recovered so far, he said.

According to the SP, six people, including a six-month old baby, are believed to be still missing.

Although district officials and police stated the death toll to be 29 on Wednesday, they later made rectifications and said it was 27 on Wednesday and expressed apologies citing that wrong information was mistakenly given from Aibawk village, where search for two missing persons is still underway, due to poor mobile network.