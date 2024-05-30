PM spoke about 'mandir-masjid', divisive issues 421 times during poll campaigning: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he spoke about 'mandir-masjid' and divisive issues 421 times during poll campaigning despite the Election Commission's direction of no appeal for votes on caste and religion.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, he also said Modi in his speeches of the last 15 days took the Congress's name 232 times, his own name 758 times.

He didn't talk about unemployment even once, Kharge said.