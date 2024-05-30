INTERVIEW | ‘This time, my victory margin will be more than 4 lakh votes’

Former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his victory for the second term from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. In an interview with Ramashankar, he said that India needs a prime minister like Narendra Modi at this juncture. Excerpts:
What’s your take on Rahul Gandhi’s claim on formation of next government by INDIA bloc.
Leave Rahul Gandhi, even RJD chief Lalu Prasad has also been making a tall claim about opposition forming government for more than a decade. It is daydreaming. Just wait for June 4 when results will be declared.
What about Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Bihar? Opposition claims it shows BJP’s lack of confidence.
The opposition should not raise such an issue. Whether Modi needs Lalu’s visa for coming to Bihar? This time, NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar.
Are you confident of your victory and what will be your victory margin?
I am very confident and the victory margin will be more than 4 lakh votes. I had defeated Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha by over 3 lakh votes.
Is Modi’s popularity still intact?
Modi’s popularity has increased significantly. India needs another term for Modi for the country’s all-round development. Modi’s model is different and so people love him.
PM Modi says countdown for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s jail term will start after Lok Sabha polls. What is your take?
Tejashwi is facing trial in a case. The court has already taken cognisance of the matter and a probe agency has also filed a chargesheet… Do you need more than this?
What about development initiatives in Patna Sahib?
A lot of development work has been completed and many are
in the process. For example, the Patna Marine Driveway and the Atal Path have been completed. Work on Patna Metro is under process.
Your future plans?
I will explore all possible opportunities for more investments for more job creation.