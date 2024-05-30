INTERVIEW | ‘This time, my victory margin will be more than 4 lakh votes’

Former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his victory for the second term from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. In an interview with Ramashankar, he said that India needs a prime minister like Narendra Modi at this juncture. Excerpts:

What’s your take on Rahul Gandhi’s claim on formation of next government by INDIA bloc.

Leave Rahul Gandhi, even RJD chief Lalu Prasad has also been making a tall claim about opposition forming government for more than a decade. It is daydreaming. Just wait for June 4 when results will be declared.

What about Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Bihar? Opposition claims it shows BJP’s lack of confidence.

The opposition should not raise such an issue. Whether Modi needs Lalu’s visa for coming to Bihar? This time, NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar.

Are you confident of your victory and what will be your victory margin?

I am very confident and the victory margin will be more than 4 lakh votes. I had defeated Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha by over 3 lakh votes.