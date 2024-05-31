‘Chacha’ may take a big decision after June 4: Tejashwi

PATNA: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday created ripples in political circles by claiming that ‘something major’ will take place in Bihar after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared on June 4.
Talking to media persons before leaving for campaigning on last day of the seventh phase of elections, Tejashwi said, “All is not well between Nitish Kumar and his ally-BJP. Ever since I made the prediction that ‘Chacha’ (Nitish) will take a major decision; he is not going out for campaign.”
RJD leader had said recently that even though Nitish abandoned ‘grand alliance’ and joined hands with BJP to form the government in Bihar in January this year, he used to get his blessings. “Unka mann abhi bhi hamare saath hai (He is with us from core of his heart),” Tejashwi had said.
He said that he came to know that Governor was holding meetings with officials of state government and also issuing necessary instructions, which is against EC’s model code of conduct. On the election front, both BJP and JD(U) are concentrating on their respective seats,” he asserted.
“Given the circumstances, it is believed that on June 4, Bihar will witness something big,”, RJD leader alleged and said that his apprehension would prove right and till then people should wait.
Tejashwi has been going soft on Nitish even after the latter snapped ties with ‘INDIA’ bloc and even attack RJD’s first family on one pretext or the other. Tejashwi has never made unsavoury remarks against JD(U) president and said, “He should be happy whenever he is and enjoy good health,” he had told the media.
Tejashwi’s claims were countered by NDA, which claimed that Tejashwi was doing all these non-senses just to divert the attention of his possible arrest in land-for-job scam case. He is also trying to create a confusion among voters in the seventh and last phase, Samrat Choudhary, deputy chief minister said.
Asked about Modi’s planned visit to Kanyakumari for a marathon meditation session, Yadav said “he might be going to market himself, to get himself photographed. Be that as it may, he must not take the media along for self-publicity. He may meditate to his heart’s content but must not take along hindrances (baadha).