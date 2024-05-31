‘Chacha’ may take a big decision after June 4: Tejashwi

PATNA: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday created ripples in political circles by claiming that ‘something major’ will take place in Bihar after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared on June 4.

Talking to media persons before leaving for campaigning on last day of the seventh phase of elections, Tejashwi said, “All is not well between Nitish Kumar and his ally-BJP. Ever since I made the prediction that ‘Chacha’ (Nitish) will take a major decision; he is not going out for campaign.”

RJD leader had said recently that even though Nitish abandoned ‘grand alliance’ and joined hands with BJP to form the government in Bihar in January this year, he used to get his blessings. “Unka mann abhi bhi hamare saath hai (He is with us from core of his heart),” Tejashwi had said.

He said that he came to know that Governor was holding meetings with officials of state government and also issuing necessary instructions, which is against EC’s model code of conduct. On the election front, both BJP and JD(U) are concentrating on their respective seats,” he asserted.

“Given the circumstances, it is believed that on June 4, Bihar will witness something big,”, RJD leader alleged and said that his apprehension would prove right and till then people should wait.