LIVE | Phase-7 Lok Sabha polls | PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut among star candidates in fray

The marathon polling process has reached its climax with the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.
Saturday's voting will mark the end of the polls that began on April 19 and has already covered 486 Lok Sabha seats in 28 states and Union territories.
Fifty-seven seats across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh will go to the polls in the last leg.
Polling is scheduled in all 13 seats in Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, besides 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand as well as the Chandigarh seat.
Polling for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies of Odisha and bypolls to six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will also take place simultaneously.
The phase will seal the fate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is seeking a third consecutive win from the Varanasi constituency.
Other prominent candidates among the total 904 contestants in the fray are Union minister Anurag Thakur, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and actor Kangana Ranaut.
Over 10.06 crore citizens, including nearly 5.24 crore men, 4.82 crore women and 3,574 third gender electors are eligible to vote in this phase.
Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
According to Election Commission guidelines, television channels and news outlets will be able to run exit poll data and its results on June 1 after 6.30 pm.