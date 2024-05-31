SC rejects rape convict Bitti Mohanty's plea for early release, allows conditional transfer to Odisha jail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's two-judge vacation bench, led by Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Arvind Kumar, on Friday rejected rape convict Bitti Mohanty's plea for early release but allowed him to surrender at Circle Jail in Cuttack, Odisha, provided the Rajasthan government agreed to it.

The conviction of Mohanty by a sessions court and then the Rajasthan High Court had been affirmed earlier by the same bench.

The two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Sanjay Karol, did not find any merit in Mohanty's application and disposed of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) seeking modification in the judgment affirming conviction on April 4.

Mohanty, who has been undergoing chemotherapy in Odisha, sought release after serving five years of his seven-year jail sentence. His plea for release was based on the period he already served and his ongoing cancer treatment.

Despite considering Mohanty's medical condition, the Supreme Court dismissed his plea for early release from jail.

Mohanty's plea for early release from jail was also vehemently opposed by the Rajasthan government, represented by Shiv Mangal Sharma, Additional Advocate General (AAG), and senior Supreme Court lawyer, who highlighted in the court that Mohanty should be dealt with severely as the victim was a foreign national and it would be a step towards combating crimes against women.

On April 4, the Supreme Court upheld the Rajasthan High Court's verdict of a seven-year jail sentence for Mohanty, the son of Odisha's former DGP Bidya Bhushan Mohanty, for raping a German tourist in Alwar, Rajasthan, in 2006.

Mohanty, who was initially granted bail on March 31, 2017, was directed to surrender by June 5, 2024, by the apex court.