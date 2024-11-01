Naga bodies condemn assault on two, demand justice from Manipur govt within 48 hours

GUWAHATI: Three Naga organisations have set a 48-hour deadline before the Manipur government demanding justice for two Naga men who were brutally beaten up, allegedly by the members of Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol, in the state capital Imphal.

In a joint statement, the Naga People’s Organization, Senapati District Students’ Association and Senapati District Women’s Association warned that in the event of failure, they would “pursue further action to safeguard our community.”

The organisations said the incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday when the victims—V Hrangao Blesson Poumai and Dalou Poumai—were returning after purchasing livestock in the Thoubal area of the Imphal valley.

"Blesson and Dalou were forcefully detained by members of Arambai Tenggol, dragged into their unit 18 camp, and subjected to severe physical assault, resulting in multiple injuries,” the Naga organisations alleged in the statement.