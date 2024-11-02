Bihar bypoll: Prashant Kishor's three candidates face criminal charges

PATNA: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor made a startling revelation about the source of money being spends on his ongoing ‘Jan Suraaj Campaign’ across Bihar and said that he charged Rs.100 crore as fee from a political party to strategize elections.

“I used to charge more than Rs.100 crore as fee from political party for providing election strategy. People should not take me so lightly. Government in 10 states are running on my strategies,” Kishor said while addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Gaya district.

Kishor made this revelation ahead of byelections in Belaganj, Imamganj, Tarari and Ramgarh seats on November 13. “Do you think I won’t have enough money to set up tents and canopies for my campaign? Do you think I am that weak? In Bihar, no one has heard of fees like mine. If I advise someone in just one election, my fee is Rs.100 crore or more. For the next two years, I can continue to fund my campaign with just one election advice,” he added.