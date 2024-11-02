Bihar bypoll: Prashant Kishor's three candidates face criminal charges

PATNA: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor made a startling revelation about the source of money being spends on his ongoing ‘Jan Suraaj Campaign’ across Bihar and said that he charged Rs.100 crore as fee from a political party to strategize elections.
“I used to charge more than Rs.100 crore as fee from political party for providing election strategy. People should not take me so lightly. Government in 10 states are running on my strategies,” Kishor said while addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Gaya district.
Kishor made this revelation ahead of byelections in Belaganj, Imamganj, Tarari and Ramgarh seats on November 13. “Do you think I won’t have enough money to set up tents and canopies for my campaign? Do you think I am that weak? In Bihar, no one has heard of fees like mine. If I advise someone in just one election, my fee is Rs.100 crore or more. For the next two years, I can continue to fund my campaign with just one election advice,” he added.
Earlier Kishor, who founded ‘Jan Suraaj Party recently, urged the people of Bihar not to vote on the basis of ‘jaat’ (caste) and ‘bhaat’ (ration) in the larger interest of their future generation. ‘Jan Suraaj Party’, is making its debut in electoral politics by contesting all four seats in by-election.
While Mohammad Amjad has been fielded from Belaganj, Jitendra Paswan from Imamganj, Sushil Kumar Singh Kushwaha from Ramgarh and Kiran Singh from Tarari. ‘Jan Suraaj Party’ has been allotted a school bag as its symbol by the election commission.
However, three of the four candidates of Jan Suraaj Party are facing criminal charges. Belganj candidate Mohammad Ajmad is facing five criminal cases, including an attempt to murder.
Similarly, Imamganj nominee Jitendra Paswan has two pending cases. Ramgarh candidate Sushil Kushwaha has one criminal case pending against him. They have made declarations about criminal cases in their respective affidavits.
This is in sharp contrast to Prashant Kishor’s declaration to give tickets to candidates with clean image only. Kishor had earlier said that his party would contest all 243 seats in assembly elections due next year. Of them 40 seats will be given to women candidates.