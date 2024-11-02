Modi slams Kharge remarks on ‘financially viable promises’

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent advice to party state units to make promises that are “financially viable” drew a sharp reaction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said Congress leaders were learning a difficult lesson while making unrealistic promises.

The PM said on Friday that making unrealistic promises was easy, but fulfilling them was challenging. He sought to caution the citizens to remain alert against “Congress’ culture of fake promises”.

The PM’s response came in a series of posts following Kharge’s statement urging his party’s state units to be cautious about making promises. “The Congress is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them is tough or impossible,” said the PM.

He said the Congress repeatedly made promises they knew they wouldn’t deliver. “Now they stand badly exposed,” he said, using the hashtag #FakePromsiesOfCongress to underscore his message.

The PM further advised the people to be cautious of Congress’ empty promises. “The people of the country will have to be vigilant … We recently saw how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a government that is stable, progress-oriented and action-driven,” he said.

“There is a growing realisation that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot,” said the PM.