Pregnant woman allegedly made to clean blood-stained hospital bed of deceased husband in Madhya Pradesh

A pregnant woman was allegedly made to clean the hospital bed where her husband died following a shooting incident in Madhya Pradesh. The disturbing situation came to light when a video surfaced showing Roshni, who is five months pregnant, using tissues to wipe down the blood-stained bed.

According to TOI, The incident occurred in Lalpur village, part of the tribal-dominated Dindori district, during a confrontation over a long-standing land dispute. On Thursday afternoon, a father and his three sons were attacked by a mob while trying to reclaim their land, which had been awarded to them through a court ruling in 2018. Tragically, the father and one son died at the scene, while another son, Shivraj, was rushed to Gadasarai Health Centre but succumbed to his injuries.