Pregnant woman allegedly made to clean blood-stained hospital bed of deceased husband in Madhya Pradesh

A pregnant woman was allegedly made to clean the hospital bed where her husband died following a shooting incident in Madhya Pradesh. The disturbing situation came to light when a video surfaced showing Roshni, who is five months pregnant, using tissues to wipe down the blood-stained bed.
According to TOI, The incident occurred in Lalpur village, part of the tribal-dominated Dindori district, during a confrontation over a long-standing land dispute. On Thursday afternoon, a father and his three sons were attacked by a mob while trying to reclaim their land, which had been awarded to them through a court ruling in 2018. Tragically, the father and one son died at the scene, while another son, Shivraj, was rushed to Gadasarai Health Centre but succumbed to his injuries.
In the video, Roshni is seen holding a blood-soaked cloth and cleaning the bed, prompting outrage from the public. Hospital staff received a show-cause notice after the footage went viral. Dr Chandrashekar Tekam of the health centre clarified that Roshni was not specifically instructed to clean but was collecting blood-soaked clothes to gather evidence. reported TOI
The attack involved a mob of 20 to 25 assailants, armed with sticks and sharp tools. Ramraj, the sole surviving family member, managed to escape after being injured and called for help. Police have arrested four suspects, identified as Ghanshyam Marawi, Kanwal Singh Marawi, Patiram Marawi, and Karthik Marawi, all of whom are related to the victims. Three additional suspects remain at large.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, while the condition of the third son, who is also critically injured, is being monitored at the district hospital.