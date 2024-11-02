Uttarakhand’s below-par revenue officials under lens amid concerns over performance, discipline

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Revenue Board has ordered 35 Naib Tehsildars (revenue officials) to undergo re-training and an examination, citing concerns over their performance and discipline.

These officials look after revenue collection in villages as well as law and order in areas that are yet to be transferred to the regular police. The decision came after several trainee Naib Tehsildars failed their exams but were still deployed.

A shocking revelation emerged about the conduct of Naib Tehsildar trainees after they passed the exam conducted by the state revenue board. Former executive director of the state revenue board Shrish Kumar highlighted disciplinary issues in a letter to the revenue secretary, sources said.

“It said that 35 out of 36 trainees showed unsatisfactory behaviour, failed to take notes, were distracted by mobile phones in class, and scored below par in 4 to 11 subjects,” said a source, adding the state government has taken the matter “extremely seriously.”

Official sources said the state revenue council has directed the 35 trainee naib tehsildars to undergo re-training for two months, starting December 1. This decision aims to enhance their performance and discipline, they said.

Commissioner and Secretary of Department of Revenue and Board of Revenue, Chandresh Kumar, shared the development with TNIE. “The revenue council has decided to recall the Naib Tehsildars from all districts for retraining. They will have to undergo various exams as per the procedure,” Chandresh Kumar stated.