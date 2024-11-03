Air quality remains 'very poor' in several parts of Haryana, Punjab
CHANDIGARH: The air quality index at several places in Punjab and Haryanawas recorded in the 'very poor' and 'poor' categories on Sunday.
According to Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Punjab's Amritsar was recorded at 301,183 in Chandigarh, 119 in Bathinda, 214 in Jalandhar, 171 in Khanna, 153 in Ludhiana, 207 in Patiala, 184 in Mandi Gobindgarh and 141 in Rupnagar.
Among several places in Haryana, the AQI was recorded at 293 in Bhiwani, 280 in Charkhi Dadri, 238 in Faridabad, 202 in Fatehabad, 266 in Gurugram, 266 in Hisar, 253 in Jind, 258 in Rohtak, 296 in Sonipat, 251 in Sirsa, 238 in Kurukshetra, 187 in Panipat, 142 in Yamunanagar and 112 in Ambala, the data showed.
The air quality index in Haryana's Bahadurgarh and Karnal was the worst, with readings of 313 and 316, respectively.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, 401 to 450 severe, and above 450 classified as 'severe plus.'
Notably, Punjab recorded 379 farm fires on Saturday.