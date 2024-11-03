CM Hemant Soren: Will never allow UCC in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand.

Soren vowed that neither UCC nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be allowed in the state, emphasising that only the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SPT) would remain in place.

Speaking at an election rally in Garhwa for Congress candidate Mithilesh Thakur, Soren held the central government responsible for the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand.

"If the security of international borders is the responsibility of the Centre, how can the state government be blamed for infiltration in Jharkhand?" he questioned.

Soren reiterated his opposition to the UCC: “Neither UCC nor NRC will be implemented in Jharkhand; only CNT and SPT will remain here. I will never allow Uniform Civil Code to be introduced in Jharkhand.”

He further criticised the central government, stating, “These people are engaged in breaking families, they spit poisonous venom. We have to stay away from these people. You all have seen how many challenges we have faced during the last five years.”