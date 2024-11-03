CM Hemant Soren: Will never allow UCC in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand.
Soren vowed that neither UCC nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be allowed in the state, emphasising that only the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SPT) would remain in place.
Speaking at an election rally in Garhwa for Congress candidate Mithilesh Thakur, Soren held the central government responsible for the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand.
"If the security of international borders is the responsibility of the Centre, how can the state government be blamed for infiltration in Jharkhand?" he questioned.
Soren reiterated his opposition to the UCC: “Neither UCC nor NRC will be implemented in Jharkhand; only CNT and SPT will remain here. I will never allow Uniform Civil Code to be introduced in Jharkhand.”
He further criticised the central government, stating, “These people are engaged in breaking families, they spit poisonous venom. We have to stay away from these people. You all have seen how many challenges we have faced during the last five years.”
Addressing the claims of Bangladeshi infiltration, Soren asked, “Is there any internal agreement with Bangladesh? Why did you allow the plane of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to land here? On what basis are you sheltering her?”
Referring to Amit Shah's promise to have the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams investigated by the CBI, Soren stated that they had thoroughly investigated the CGL exam. “We have identified the people who tried to commit fraud, and they have been caught. All of them will go to jail as soon as the elections are over,” he assured.
Soren also highlighted his government’s efforts to support women in Jharkhand, mentioning the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’.
He said, “We are providing financial assistance to the mothers and sisters in Jharkhand. Over the next five years, we will work towards sending one lakh rupees to every household. We have also enacted a law to increase the amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500.”
Concluding his speech, Soren warned of the consequences if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came back to power. “If they get a chance, they will suck every drop of blood from your body.
They have been out of power for five years, and the tree of the Bharatiya Janata Party is drying up. We will keep them out of power for another five years and uproot them from Jharkhand,” he declared.