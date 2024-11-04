29 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

DEHRADUN: 29 people were killed and several others were injured on Monday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district, a senior official said.

While 22 people died on the spot, nine passengers succumbed to their injuries at at Ramnagar Hospital," Vineet Pal, District Disaster Management Officer told TNIE.

The bus was going from Pauri to Ramnagar when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora, added District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey.

About 40 passengers were in the bus when it fell into the 200-metre deep gorge, Pandey said.

Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) told the The New Indian Express, "We received information about the accident at 8:45 am on Monday. Immediately, four SDRF teams were dispatched to the site. Our personnel recovered the bodies and rescued injured by breaking the glass windows and cutting through iron sheets of the bus."