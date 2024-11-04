29 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

DEHRADUN: 29 people were killed and several others were injured on Monday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district, a senior official said.
While 22 people died on the spot, nine passengers succumbed to their injuries at at Ramnagar Hospital," Vineet Pal, District Disaster Management Officer told TNIE.
The bus was going from Pauri to Ramnagar when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora, added District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey.
About 40 passengers were in the bus when it fell into the 200-metre deep gorge, Pandey said.
Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) told the The New Indian Express, "We received information about the accident at 8:45 am on Monday. Immediately, four SDRF teams were dispatched to the site. Our personnel recovered the bodies and rescued injured by breaking the glass windows and cutting through iron sheets of the bus."
Police and SDRF personnel have reached the spot to launch a search and rescue operation, he said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.
"Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district.
The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly," he said on X.
"The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment.
Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers, if required," he said.
Chief Minister Dhami ordered the suspension of Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTO) in Pauri and Almora districts.
Dhami has also directed that the families of the deceased be provided with ₹4 lakh each, while the injured are to receive ₹1 lakh each as financial assistance.
Additionally, the CM has instructed the Commissioner of Kumaon Mandal to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
(With inputs from PTI)