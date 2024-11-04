Congress questions PM Modi over promises made to people of Jharkhand

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll campaign in Jharkhand, the Congress on Monday asked him about the promises he has made to the people of the state and said he should fulfil them before seeking a single vote.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed a set of three questions to the PM, reminding him of his promise of setting up the Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya railway lines, besides setting up engineering and medical colleges in Jharkhand.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due in two phases on November 13 and 20, where the BJP is seeking to wrest power from the JMM-Congress combine.

"The non-biological PM is in Jharkhand today. Three questions he should answer before seeking a single vote - Where is the Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya railway lines," Ramesh asked in a post on X.