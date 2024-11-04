Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's election proposer Mandal Murmu joins BJP

RANCHI: In a major disappointment for Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the proposer for his candidature in the Assembly polls, Mandal Murmu, joined BJP on Sunday.

Mandal Murmu, a descendant of tribal freedom fighter Sidho-Kanhu, took BJP membership in presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Miniter and party's co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, party's organization in-charge Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai, BJP's acting state president Dr. Ravindra Rai, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and BJP candidates from 14 assembly constituencies.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Mandal Murmu into the party by putting party’s scarf on his shoulders. Speaking to media persons, Mandal Murmu informed that he is the sixth descendant of Sidho-Kanhu. “I joined BJP after being impressed by the policy and principles of the party. I was not feeling comfortable in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha after becoming the proposer of Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait assembly seat," he said.

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP will work with Murmu in Santhal Pargana. With his cooperation, a strategy will be made to end Bangladeshi infiltration from Santhal Pargana.