Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's election proposer Mandal Murmu joins BJP

RANCHI: In a major disappointment for Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the proposer for his candidature in the Assembly polls, Mandal Murmu, joined BJP on Sunday.
Mandal Murmu, a descendant of tribal freedom fighter Sidho-Kanhu, took BJP membership in presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Miniter and party's co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, party's organization in-charge Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai, BJP's acting state president Dr. Ravindra Rai, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and BJP candidates from 14 assembly constituencies.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Mandal Murmu into the party by putting party’s scarf on his shoulders. Speaking to media persons, Mandal Murmu informed that he is the sixth descendant of Sidho-Kanhu. “I joined BJP after being impressed by the policy and principles of the party. I was not feeling comfortable in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha after becoming the proposer of Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait assembly seat," he said.
According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP will work with Murmu in Santhal Pargana. With his cooperation, a strategy will be made to end Bangladeshi infiltration from Santhal Pargana.
'Attempt to kidnap Mandal Murmu'
On October 28, JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya alleged that there was an attempt to kidnap Mandal Murmu on October 27.
Bhattacharya also accused state Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar, IPS, Sanjay Anand Latkar and IPS, Amol Venukant Homkar misused their position by claiming that these officers violated the code of conduct by favouring the BJP and interfering in the electoral process.
According to Bhattacharya, a complaint has been submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner on behalf of the JMM. Supriyo stated that on Sunday at around 1 PM, Giridih police stopped a vehicle during a routine check. "Mandal Murmu, who is also the proposer for Hemant Soren, the candidate from Barhait (ST) in Sahebganj district, was in the vehicle along with several others. They were questioned about their destination," Bhattacharya said. When the passengers failed to provide an answer, the Giridih police continued to hold the vehicle.
"Unnecessary pressure was exerted on the Giridih district administration and police. After the news spread widely, all the passengers were released in a hurry under the protection of the Giridih police," he added. The JMM has also demanded the removal of all three officials from election duties.