Nitish at it again, attempts to touch BJP leader’s feet, causes embarrassment

PATNA: In yet another political drama, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen attempting to touch the feet of former Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader Rakesh Kumar Sinha, commonly known as R K Sinha, at an event in the state capital on Sunday. Nitish first greeted Sinha with folded hands and then tried to touch his feet, leaving the officials and the attendees at the event in utter shock. Even Sinha appeared embarrassed as the incident unfolded in full view of the public.
He was participating in an event at Nauzar Ghat temple in Patna City on the occasion of Chitragupta puja. The event was organised by BJP leader Sinha, who invited Nitish to attend. During the event, Nitish not only greeted Sinha with folded hands but also tried to touch his feet when he was addressing the people.
A video of the entire event went viral on social media. The TNIE doesn’t authenticate the veracity of the viral video.
Nitish had previously made headlines when he was seen praying with folded hands to senior IAS officers, urging them to expedite the completion of ongoing development projects. The unusual behavior caught the bureaucrats off guard.
Recently, Nitish’s actions have drawn criticism from the Opposition, which seized the opportunity to attack the CM. Tejashwi Yadav remarked, “Nitish se Bihar ab sambhal nahi raha hai. Wo ab thak chuke hain (Nitish is not in a condition to run the government effectively. He is simply tired now),” commenting on the sudden change in Nitish’s interactions with with bureaucrats and politicians.
In addition, the JD(U) national president often visits the residences of his cabinet colleagues without any prior notice, which gives the Opposition an ammunition to attack him.