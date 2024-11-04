Nitish at it again, attempts to touch BJP leader’s feet, causes embarrassment

PATNA: In yet another political drama, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen attempting to touch the feet of former Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader Rakesh Kumar Sinha, commonly known as R K Sinha, at an event in the state capital on Sunday. Nitish first greeted Sinha with folded hands and then tried to touch his feet, leaving the officials and the attendees at the event in utter shock. Even Sinha appeared embarrassed as the incident unfolded in full view of the public.

He was participating in an event at Nauzar Ghat temple in Patna City on the occasion of Chitragupta puja. The event was organised by BJP leader Sinha, who invited Nitish to attend. During the event, Nitish not only greeted Sinha with folded hands but also tried to touch his feet when he was addressing the people.

A video of the entire event went viral on social media. The TNIE doesn’t authenticate the veracity of the viral video.