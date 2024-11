GUWAHATI: Cachar police has arrested one person with drugs worth Rs 7 crore on Sunday, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Acting on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation today at Lailapur, leading to the seizing of a vehicle and the apprehension of an individual," Sarma said in a post on X.

The search led to the recovery of 30 soap boxes containing approximately 375 grams of suspected heroin, alongside 20,000 YABA tablets, he said.