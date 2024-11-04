PM Modi terms JMM-led coalition 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan', 'Mafia ka Ghulam'

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labelling it a "Ghuspaithiya Bandhan" (infiltrators' alliance) and "Mafia Ka Ghulam" (mafia's slave) for allegedly supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Scams by coalition leaders in Jharkhand have become an industry and corruption has devoured Jharkhand like termites, the Prime Minister said.

"Appeasement politics has reached its pinnacle in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition is busy supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, tribal population in Jharkhand will shrink. This is a threat to tribal society and the country. This coalition has become a 'Gushpaithiya Bandhan' and a 'Mafia ka Gulam'", Modi said addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Garhwa.