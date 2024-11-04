Thadou community declares support for NRC implementation in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Manipur's largest non-Naga tribal community, the Thadou, has announced its support for the BJP-led state government in its move to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The declaration was made during a convention held in Guwahati from 1-2 November, and it holds considerable significance as the Thadous recently distanced themselves from the Kuki identity. The community has asserted that they are a distinct tribe with their language, culture, and traditions.
The Thadou Community International, formed in August, had previously appealed to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the people of the state, especially the Meiteis, to stop referring to them as "Kuki".
In a statement, the Thadou Convention Guwahati Organising Committee expressed their support for the NRC exercise, should it be initiated by the central government.
“We are of the view that the proposed exercise is aimed at securing Indian national interest and safeguarding the rights, welfare, and interests of the citizens and indigenous communities. We acknowledge the efforts of the state government in addressing the concerns of the citizens and ensuring their well-being,” the statement read.
However, the committee also emphasised that the government must address the genuine concerns of the tribal communities, particularly regarding acceptable documents as proof of citizenship or permanent residency, before commencing the NRC exercise. It highlighted that tribals are often at a disadvantage due to a lack of proper documentation and records.
Various Meitei organisations have expressed concern that the state's demographic composition is allegedly changing rapidly, exacerbating issues like the drug crisis, which they claim is linked to the illegal migration of people from Myanmar.
The state government has also suggested that illegal migration has contributed to ethnic conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The government stated that 996 villages have been established across the state since 2006, attributing this “unnatural growth” to the illegal influx.
Addressing the issue of drugs, the Thadou committee highlighted the importance of tackling this problem and called for a comprehensive approach. “With this in mind, we acknowledge the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign launched by the Manipur government.
We urge the government to implement it more effectively with greater community engagement, better planning, and a clear goal for the best socio-economic and environmental outcomes for now and the future,” the committee stated.