Thadou community declares support for NRC implementation in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Manipur's largest non-Naga tribal community, the Thadou, has announced its support for the BJP-led state government in its move to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The declaration was made during a convention held in Guwahati from 1-2 November, and it holds considerable significance as the Thadous recently distanced themselves from the Kuki identity. The community has asserted that they are a distinct tribe with their language, culture, and traditions.

The Thadou Community International, formed in August, had previously appealed to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the people of the state, especially the Meiteis, to stop referring to them as "Kuki".

In a statement, the Thadou Convention Guwahati Organising Committee expressed their support for the NRC exercise, should it be initiated by the central government.

“We are of the view that the proposed exercise is aimed at securing Indian national interest and safeguarding the rights, welfare, and interests of the citizens and indigenous communities. We acknowledge the efforts of the state government in addressing the concerns of the citizens and ensuring their well-being,” the statement read.