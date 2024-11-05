ACB investigates Rajasthan ex-minister Mahesh Joshi over Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities

Legal challenges are mounting for Rajasthan's former Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister, Mahesh Joshi, as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against him and 20 others, including two firms, over alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

This follows earlier investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the case. With the ACB's involvement, Joshi and other accused individuals may face further questioning as investigators dig deeper into the corruption allegations.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda confirmed that a formal case has been filed based on a report from Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vishna Ram.

The case implicates Joshi, PHED officials, contractors, and private individuals associated with the mission’s alleged misconduct. The First Information Report (FIR) names notable figures, including former minister Mahesh Joshi, Jal Jeevan Mission Financial Advisor Sushil Sharma, former PHED Chief Engineer Ramkaran Meena, and various contractors and engineers.

The firms under investigation are Shri Ganapati Tubewell Company and Shri Shyam Tubewell Company, both based in Shahpura (Jaipur). Other individuals named in the FIR include Sanjay Badaya, Kishan Gupta, Tapan Gupta, and Naman Khandelwal.

Previously, the ED had launched an investigation into suspected illegal financial transactions connected to the Jal Jeevan Mission. Arrests were made, including those of Padam Chand Jain and Mahesh Mittal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also filed a case against PHED officials and other individuals, intensifying scrutiny around the alleged corruption.