Jaipur traders face threats after using Yogi Adityanath’s slogan in Diwali campaign

JAIPUR: Two traders from Jaipur are in a serious predicament after using a slogan popularised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The slogan, “Batenge To Katenge” (If we divide, we will be cut), which was intended to promote unity, was incorporated into their Diwali marketing campaign.

However, the campaign has backfired, and the traders have reportedly received threatening phone calls from international numbers, causing concern among Jaipur’s business community.

Ahead of Diwali, the traders displayed posters across the city featuring the slogan: “Batenge To Katenge… Do your Diwali shopping from those who can make Diwali possible with your shopping.”

The posters, which included the traders' names and contact details, invited locals to support their businesses during the festive season.

However, shortly after the posters went up, the traders began receiving threatening calls from international numbers, reportedly from Pakistan, Kuwait, and the Maldives.

Callers allegedly used abusive language and warned that the traders would be shot within ten days. Alarmed, the traders filed a report at the Bajaj Nagar police station, sharing the details of the international numbers.

The slogan “Batenge To Katenge,” which Adityanath had recently emphasised to discourage societal division, has gained traction in Uttar Pradesh as a call for unity.

He stated, “If we remain united, we will be safe and prosperous. If divided, we will fall,” urging the public to guard against divisions based on caste, language, or other social factors. The message led to posters featuring the slogan appearing across Uttar Pradesh.

However, when the Jaipur traders adapted the slogan for their own campaign, it seemingly attracted hostility. Their experience has caused concern within Jaipur’s business circles, with other traders now worried about the possibility of similar escalations.

Police have launched an investigation and are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the traders and the wider community.