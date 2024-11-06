Jharkhand belongs to tribals, they will rule it: CM Soren

According to the 2011 Census, Jharkhand has a total population of 32,988,134. Of them, 26.21 per cent (8,645,042) are tribals.

Except for Raghubar Das, all chief ministers of the state, which was created in 2000, belonged to tribal communities.

Soren said that his government has functioned well with the support of the people and will continue to do so in the future.

"The BJP in connivance with CBI and ED have been intimidating me and even sent me to jail on false charges. But I am the son of the soil of Jharkhand. I am neither afraid nor ever bow," the chief minister claimed.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Soren on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He was released from jail after the high court granted him bail.

Alleging that the saffron party has threatened and intimidated his ministers and MLAs and applied all tricks to topple his government, the JMM leader claimed that the time is not far when BJP will not find a single person to carry its flag.