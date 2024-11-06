Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s poll proposer gets death threat after joining BJP

RANCHI: One of the proposers of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s candidature in the Assembly polls, Mandal Murmu, who joined the BJP on Sunday, has received a death threat from an unknown person via WhatsApp. The message, which went viral on Wednesday, promised a reward of Rs 50 lakh from the Sido-Kanhu Baisi Samiti to anyone who beheads him, causing widespread concern.

Taking swift action, police have detained an individual in connection with the threat. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren strongly condemned the incident, labelling it as a new low in politics and calling for immediate police action.

Soren also shared the viral message on social media, urging the Jharkhand Police, Election Commission and Sahibganj district administration to ensure Mandal Murmu’s family’s safety.