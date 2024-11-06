Opposition MPs meet Speaker over JPC on Waqf Bill, say satisfied with Birla reply

NEW DELHI: The Opposition MPs part of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday to register their protest against the alleged unilateral decisions being taken by the panel chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. The MPs said the Speaker listened to them patiently and assured them a decision at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee said Birla assured them that he will look into their concerns. “It was a very good discussion. He was kind to us. The Speaker has patiently heard us and said he will look into the matter,” Banerjee said.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said the members conveyed their grievances and were assured of a solution.