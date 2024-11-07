'Terrorist attacks, conspiracies are now borderless and invisible': HM Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that to counter and combat terrorism, security agencies need to make joint efforts and equip themselves with cutting-edge technology.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 'Anti-Terror Conference - 2024' organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and attended by Director General of Police (DGPs) of 21 states, Shah said that terrorist attacks and conspiracies are now "borderless and invisible."

"If we have to deal with it accurately, then our young officers will have to be equipped with the latest technology, they will have to be trained. We will make it an important part of the training in the coming days," Shah

The Home Minister also announced that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is taking a proactive approach to combat terrorism and will come up with a 'National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy' in a month’s time.

"The police are a state subject and the fight will have to be taken up by the state police only. All the (central) agencies will support you with technical support and information sharing in your effort to take action,” he said.