'Terrorist attacks, conspiracies are now borderless and invisible': HM Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that to counter and combat terrorism, security agencies need to make joint efforts and equip themselves with cutting-edge technology.
Addressing the inaugural session of the 'Anti-Terror Conference - 2024' organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and attended by Director General of Police (DGPs) of 21 states, Shah said that terrorist attacks and conspiracies are now "borderless and invisible."
"If we have to deal with it accurately, then our young officers will have to be equipped with the latest technology, they will have to be trained. We will make it an important part of the training in the coming days," Shah
The Home Minister also announced that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is taking a proactive approach to combat terrorism and will come up with a 'National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy' in a month’s time.
"The police are a state subject and the fight will have to be taken up by the state police only. All the (central) agencies will support you with technical support and information sharing in your effort to take action,” he said.
Stressing on Prime Minister Modi's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Shah said, this approach is now accepted globally and the country has built a strong ecosystem to deal with it.
“75 years of independence have passed. Till now, 36,468 police personnel have sacrificed their lives while on duty to ensure the internal security and security of the borders of the country. I want to pay tribute to all of them today for their spirit of making the supreme sacrifice and also thank their families on behalf of the country.”
Within 10 years after PM Modi took charge of the country, the Government of India followed a solid strategy against terrorism, he said.
The key focus of the anti-terror meet is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of the 'Whole of the Government approach' and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation, said the MHA in a release.