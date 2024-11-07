Environmentalist M Karunakar Reddy selected for first Jadav Payeng International Award

GUWAHATI: Environmentalist M Karunakar Reddy has been selected for the first ever Jadav Payeng International Award.

The award, instituted by Assam’s Jyoti-Protap Education Trust in Jorhat district, carries an amount of Rs 2 lakh besides a citation. It will be conferred on Reddy, who is from Hyderabad, in January next year.

Announcing Reddy’s name for the award in Guwahati on Thursday, the five-member selection committee said he was chosen “for his outstanding environmental stewardship and climate action”.

“Mr Karunakar Reddy has pioneered water conservation and management, land restoration and forestation, disaster relief, food security, climate change awareness and action,” the Jyoti-Protap Education Trust said in a statement.

Environmental activist Rituraj Phukan, a member of the selection committee, said Reddy, who is known as the “Water Man and Green Man” of South India, has been working for water conservation and management for over 15 years now.

“He is also known as the Crisis Man of India for his contributions to disaster relief and management in some of the disaster-prone areas affected by climate change. That’s why, the committee has decided to confer the award on him,” Phukan said.