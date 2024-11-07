Modi government committed to building terror-free India: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: The Modi government is committed to building a terror-free India with its policy of zero tolerance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Shah also said that a two-day anti-terror conference, beginning here on Thursday, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat's security bastion.

