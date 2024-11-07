Raipur Diary | Books on tribals bring delight to President

During the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Chhattisgarh, with over 30 per cent tribal population, her interaction with women and adivasis besides the release of two captivating books on tribals caught the attention of many. Governor Ramen Deka presented the President the first edition of books on tribals—‘Aadi Nari’ and ‘Poradguma Pen Karsad’.
‘Aadi Nari’ chronicled the socio-economic, human development index besides the pride, self-esteem and glorious tale of tribal women of Chhattisgarh. ‘Poradguma Pen Karsad’ illuminates religious affairs, traditions and culture of Gond tribal community.
Is Chhattisgarh out of sight for Cong RS MPs?
Of the five Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, as many as 4 are from the Congress party. Barring Phulo Devi Netam, the remaining three — Rajiv Shukla, KTS Tulsi and Ranjeet Ranjan — are not directly related to the state and are in the Rajya Sabha through Chhattisgarh quota.
One often hears about Ranjan’s trip to the state but the remaining two — Shukla and Tulsi — were not seen visiting for long, particularly after the change of power. This led the state’s residents questioing the MPs, wondering if they don’t visit, how will they be familiar with the problems here.
Nagarnar steel plant in Bastar hits record
NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) integrated steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar has achieved a significant milestone producing over 2 million tonnes of hot metal. The Nagarnar steel plant, aiming towards the optimal capacity utilisation, has successfully ramped up daily hot metal production to 7000 tonnes while aligning with the planned protocol.
It achieved the production of the first million tonnes of hot metal in 226 days after it was commissioned in August 2023. Spread in 1980 acres and built at a cost of Rs 24,000 crore, the plant is working on producing sheets, plates and hot metal while operating on a zero-discharge concept.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com