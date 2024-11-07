Raipur Diary | Books on tribals bring delight to President

Is Chhattisgarh out of sight for Cong RS MPs?

Of the five Rajya Sabha members from Chhattisgarh, as many as 4 are from the Congress party. Barring Phulo Devi Netam, the remaining three — Rajiv Shukla, KTS Tulsi and Ranjeet Ranjan — are not directly related to the state and are in the Rajya Sabha through Chhattisgarh quota.

One often hears about Ranjan’s trip to the state but the remaining two — Shukla and Tulsi — were not seen visiting for long, particularly after the change of power. This led the state’s residents questioing the MPs, wondering if they don’t visit, how will they be familiar with the problems here.

Nagarnar steel plant in Bastar hits record

NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) integrated steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar has achieved a significant milestone producing over 2 million tonnes of hot metal. The Nagarnar steel plant, aiming towards the optimal capacity utilisation, has successfully ramped up daily hot metal production to 7000 tonnes while aligning with the planned protocol.

It achieved the production of the first million tonnes of hot metal in 226 days after it was commissioned in August 2023. Spread in 1980 acres and built at a cost of Rs 24,000 crore, the plant is working on producing sheets, plates and hot metal while operating on a zero-discharge concept.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com