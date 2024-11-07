Ruckus in J-K Assembly over special status resolution, BJP MLAs marshalled out

SRINAGAR: A brawl broke out between BJP MLAs and marshals of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday after the speaker directed eviction of opposition members who had stormed the well during their protest against the special status resolution.

At least three MLAs were marshalled out on the directions of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, but a brawl ensued due to resistance put up by the opposition members.

As soon as the assembly met this morning, ruckus prevailed as BJP members protested against the resolution that was passed on Wednesday.