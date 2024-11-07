Supriya Sule rules out reuniting with cousin Ajit Pawar; says not in race for CM post

Out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the MVA won 30 seat, and an independent supporting the opposition alliance also emerged victorious.

Last year, Sule's cousin Ajit Pawar and several other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state, leading to a split in the party founded by her father Sharad Pawar.

In June 2022, Shinde had led a rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership, which led to a split in that party.

Sule said, "It is hard to say whether Pawars can reunite with Ajit Pawar politically. As long as he is working for the BJP it will not be easy. Our ideologies still remain a challenge politically."

On speculations that she could be the MVA's CM face, she said, 'I am not contesting elections and the NCP (SP) has made it clear that we are not in the race for CM's post.

We have clarity and we will go along with whoever our partners decide ."