Amit Shah’s comments stir controversy, debate in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s recent rally in Shirala, Sangli district, Maharashtra, has sparked a political and academic debate following his remarks linking the revered saint Ramdas to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shah stated, “This (Maharashtra) is the land where the feet of Samarth Ramdas Maharaj touched,” and asserted that Ramdas united the youth in support of Shivaji Maharaj during colonial rule.

Shah’s portrayal has faced strong criticism from several political leaders, especially within the Maratha community. Shambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a prominent member of the Maratha royal family and former Rajya Sabha MP, voiced his disagreement, asserting that Shivaji Maharaj’s only true guru was his mother, Jijau Maasaheb.

He emphasised her profound influence on Shivaji’s life, underscoring that this should be recognised in any historical context. While he acknowledged that both Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Ramdas hold significant places in Indian history, Chhatrapati argued that it was inappropriate to imply a direct connection between the two as Shah suggested.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also criticised Shah, asserting that BJP-RSS is attempting to distort history by linking Shivaji Maharaj to Ramdas.

“Shivaji Maharaj was a great leader, and no one can match him; therefore, BJP should stop comparing him to anyone. BJP should not insult our icons,” Patole said.