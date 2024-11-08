CEC Rajiv Kumar condemns 'derogatory remarks' against women, directs strict action against violators

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has strongly condemned undignified remarks made against women leaders during the election campaign and urged officials to take timely and strern action against such deregotary remarks by candidates sources in the Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra told news agency ANI on Friday.

Sources said that during a review meeting with District Election Officers, Police Commissioners, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and Returning officers CEC expressed concern and frowned over the use of derogatory language aimed against the dignity and honour of women.

Political parties and candidates are to refrain from any deeds, actions or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.