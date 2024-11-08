Kharge slams Fadnavis, says people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply to BJP

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the BJP over its leader Devendra Fadnavis' remarks on Rahul Gandhi showing a 'red-covered' copy of the Constitution, and said the people of Maharashtra and the country will give a befitting reply to the "anti-Constitution and anti-reservation" BJP.

His remarks came after Fadnavis asked what message Rahul Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red-covered copy of the Constitution of India.

Fadnavis also accused the Congress leader of building a coalition of anarchists.

In a post on Hindi on X, Kharge asked why has the BJP started "hating" the Constitution of India so much.

"We are asking this question not only to the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Chief Minister of Assam, but also to Modi Ji, who had to bow down to the Constitution in Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections," Kharge said.