Modi to hold roadshow and rallies in Jharkhand on Nov 10

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow of about five km after addressing election rallies at Chandnkiyari in Bokaro and Gumla on November 10. This will mark his second visit to Jharkhand as the BJP seeks to consolidate its position in the state. First phase of polls is scheduled to take place on November 13 and second phase will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Modi’s road show is expected to start at OTC Ground, proceeding to New Market Chowk in Ranchi—an area regarded as a stronghold of the BJP. The location carries political significance, being the constituency of Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, as well as six-time Ranchi MLA CP Singh. The state administration has launched an extensive security operation, mapping all significant points and high-rise buildings along the route.