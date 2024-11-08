Panchayat, civic body polls after 2 years in Gujarat
AHMEDABAD: After a two-year delay since the end of the last five-year term, Gujarat is set to hold panchayat and civic body elections. Preparations are expected to begin by late November, with voting likely in December across 5,410 local bodies in the state, officials said.
Sources indicate that panchayat and civic body elections are expected to be announced after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections conclude on November 20.
The Development Commissioner has already issued notifications for 44 seats in Kheda district panchayat, 24 in Kathlal taluka panchayat, 26 in Kapadwanj taluka panchayat, and 28 in Gandhinagar taluka panchayat. “Following the notifications, the State Election Commission will announce the seats under the new delimitations, setting the stage for the elections,” said an official involved in poll preparations.
The election process had been on hold due to delays in implementing a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies, including panchayats, municipalities and corporations. In August 2023, the Gujarat government approved a 27% reservation. The move, based on the recommendations from the Justice Jhaveri Commission, comes after the Supreme Court ruled that OBC reservations must reflect population-based data.
Previously, OBC reservations in Gujarat’s local bodies stood at 10%. Sources from the Development Commissioner’s office said that with the by-election for Vav assembly seat underway, the code of conduct remains in effect across Banaskantha district. “Notifications regarding reserved seats for the Banaskantha district and taluka panchayats will be issued only after the election concludes. Vote counting for the by-election is scheduled for November 23, so the notifications are expected to be released after November 25,” an official said.
Elections are set for Kheda and Banaskantha district panchayats, 17 taluka panchayats, 72 municipalities, and 5,319 gram panchayats, with additional polls to fill 84 vacant seats.