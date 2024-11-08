Panchayat, civic body polls after 2 years in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: After a two-year delay since the end of the last five-year term, Gujarat is set to hold panchayat and civic body elections. Preparations are expected to begin by late November, with voting likely in December across 5,410 local bodies in the state, officials said.

Sources indicate that panchayat and civic body elections are expected to be announced after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections conclude on November 20.

The Development Commissioner has already issued notifications for 44 seats in Kheda district panchayat, 24 in Kathlal taluka panchayat, 26 in Kapadwanj taluka panchayat, and 28 in Gandhinagar taluka panchayat. “Following the notifications, the State Election Commission will announce the seats under the new delimitations, setting the stage for the elections,” said an official involved in poll preparations.