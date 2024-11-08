When I talk of tribal rights, BJP accuses me of dividing the country: Rahul Gandhi

RANCHI: Leader of Opposition in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in tribal-dominated Gumla and Lohardaga on Friday, vowed to increase reservation of ST, SC and OBC up to 28 per cent, 12 per cent and 27 per cent respectively.

Rahul also tried to explain the meaning of Adivasi saying, it means the first owners of this land, having the first rights over jal, jungle and zameen of this country, but BJP calls them vanvasi, which means those who live in the jungles and have no rights over the jal, jungle and zameen of this country.

“Those who call you vanvasi, wants to snatch whatever you have, Modi ji comes here and says you are vanvasi, which means you only live in the jungle, forest is ours, land is ours and your water is also ours. It does not belong to adivasis, but it belongs to Modi ji, capitalists and Adani as well,” said Rahul Gandhi. And hence, wherever they go they snatch your land from you, he added. Rahul further added that, BJP has coined a new word – ‘vikas,’ which means, wherever there is tribal land, snatch it; this is their vikas.

“But, we want that if your land is acquired, it should be taken with your consent and if you have given your land then you must get fair compensation for it and if industries are set up on your land then your children must get employment in those industries,” said Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, we want that your children become engineer, doctors and lawyer and learn to run the factory, he added.

According to Rahul Gandhi, there is only 8 per cent tribal, 15 per cent dalit and about 50 per cent Other Backward Caste (OBC). If you add 15 per cent minority in it and sum it together, it comes about 90 per cent of the total population, he said.

Rahul further added that if you look into the government organisations, business houses, and private establishments, you will not find anybody belonging to this 90 per cent population. Hindustan is run by about 90 people, divide the budget and charges GST on everything, which goes to the government and invested in the Budget, he said.

“When I demanded caste census in the parliament, they said Rahul Gandhi wants to divide the country. 90 per cent of the people have no role in running the country, I am not raising questions on them, I am just saying that they should also have the partnership in running the country; these people should get their share in running the country,” said Rahul Gandhi. There are so many private hospitals, just name one of them which is owned by any tribal; you will not get any such hospital, he added.

“I just want that these 90 per cent should get their partnership in contributing and the country is run by these 90 per cent people,” said the leader of Opposition. But, BJP wants that the country to be run by just 2-3 people Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Adani and Ambani and entire assets of this country is snatched from you and given to these people, he added.

“We want justice and demand that if the country is run, it should not be run by only 2-3 people it will be run by those 90 per cent population, where the tribals, dalit and OBC will also have their partnership in running the country,” said Rahul.

Rahul further added, “I have already cleared in the Parliament that we will do two things –fist will conduct caste census so that everything becomes crystal clear and everyone get to know what is the partnership of tribal, dalit and OBC. Secondly, we will break 50 per cent cap on reservation and increase it beyond 50 per cent.”

“As soon as our government is formed in Jharkhand, we will increase reservation of Scheduled Tribes from 26 per cent to 28 per cent, of Scheduled Caste from 10 per cent to 12 percent and of 14 to 27 per cent of OBC. Every family will get medical insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh, MSP of Rs 3200 per quintal for paddy, gas cylinder for Rs 450 and 7 kg ration to every month to every individual,” said the leader of opposition. Lastly, just want to say that we have to protect our constitution together and those who want to destroy it needs to stopped, he added.