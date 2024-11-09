Democracy basis of ties with US: Rahul writes to Trump

NEW DELHI: Days after the US elections, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris. Congratulating Trump on his victory, Rahul expressed hope that under Trump’s leadership, the two countries would further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
“I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future,” wrote the Congress leader.
“India and the US of America share a historic friendship rooted in our commitment to democratic values. Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” Rahul said.
“I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans,” he added, wishing Trump “the very best during his second term as President.”
Trump, 78, won the race to the White House, trouncing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. The Republican leader had also served as the 45th US President after his first win in 2016.
As he bid farewell to Washington in January 2021, deeply unpopular and diminished, Trump was already hinting at a comeback. “Goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form. We will see you soon,” Trump had told supporters at Joint Base Andrews, where he had arranged a 21-gun salute as part of a military send-off before boarding Air Force One. Four years later, he kept his word.
In the last few years, Trump was widely blamed for Republican losses, indicted four times, convicted on 34 felony counts, ruled to have inflated his assets in a civil fraud trial and found liable for sexual abuse. He still faces fines that top more than half a billion dollars and the prospect of jail time.
In another letter addressed to the outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris, the Congress leader congratulated her on the spirited presidential campaign and said her unifying message of hope would continue to inspire many. Harris lost to Trump in the hotly contested race.
“Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice-President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered,” Rahul said in his letter.