Democracy basis of ties with US: Rahul writes to Trump

NEW DELHI: Days after the US elections, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris. Congratulating Trump on his victory, Rahul expressed hope that under Trump’s leadership, the two countries would further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future,” wrote the Congress leader.

“India and the US of America share a historic friendship rooted in our commitment to democratic values. Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” Rahul said.

“I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans,” he added, wishing Trump “the very best during his second term as President.”

Trump, 78, won the race to the White House, trouncing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. The Republican leader had also served as the 45th US President after his first win in 2016.