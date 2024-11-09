EAM bats for regional connectivity

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday and extended greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Had a fruitful discussion on advancing our technology, and industrial partnership. Also spoke about our engagement in regional forums,” said Jaishankar after the meeting.

Jaishankar was in Singapore to attend the 8th roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks (AINTT).

The External Affairs Minister also met Singapore’s top leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and discussed ways to advance the bilateral partnership and shared perspectives on regional and global developments.