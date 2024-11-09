PM Modi’s message on Uttarakhand’s 25th anniversary: Vision for progress, preservation

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Uttarakhand's 25th Foundation Day with a powerful message, emphasising the state’s rapid development and promising a future of growth and cultural preservation.

“A grand ‘Yagya’ of development is underway in Uttarakhand,” he said, highlighting the region's immense potential.

In a special video address, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to making this decade Uttarakhand’s, a pledge he made at the feet of Baba Kedarnath. He outlined nine key initiatives to drive the state’s progress, with five aimed at benefiting residents and four targeting tourists.

Lauding Uttarakhand for its forward-thinking policies, PM Modi said, “Today, Uttarakhand is creating policies that have become examples for the country.”

He cited the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and strict anti-cheating laws, which have led to decisive action against the cheating mafia.

Modi noted that, “As a result of these efforts, recruitment processes are now being conducted in a timely manner,” reflecting the state’s commitment to improving governance and restoring public trust.

The Prime Minister also underscored the government’s commitment to preserving Uttarakhand’s heritage alongside development. “Divine construction is underway at Kedarnath Dham, and development is also taking place in Badrinath. The Char Dham Yatra is being made more accessible,” he said.

On the occasion of Uttarakhand’s Foundation Day, November 9, PM Modi made nine heartfelt appeals to the people of Uttarakhand, encouraging them to preserve local dialects and teach them to future generations.