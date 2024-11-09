PM Modi’s message on Uttarakhand’s 25th anniversary: Vision for progress, preservation

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Uttarakhand's 25th Foundation Day with a powerful message, emphasising the state’s rapid development and promising a future of growth and cultural preservation.
“A grand ‘Yagya’ of development is underway in Uttarakhand,” he said, highlighting the region's immense potential.
In a special video address, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to making this decade Uttarakhand’s, a pledge he made at the feet of Baba Kedarnath. He outlined nine key initiatives to drive the state’s progress, with five aimed at benefiting residents and four targeting tourists.
Lauding Uttarakhand for its forward-thinking policies, PM Modi said, “Today, Uttarakhand is creating policies that have become examples for the country.”
He cited the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and strict anti-cheating laws, which have led to decisive action against the cheating mafia.
Modi noted that, “As a result of these efforts, recruitment processes are now being conducted in a timely manner,” reflecting the state’s commitment to improving governance and restoring public trust.
The Prime Minister also underscored the government’s commitment to preserving Uttarakhand’s heritage alongside development. “Divine construction is underway at Kedarnath Dham, and development is also taking place in Badrinath. The Char Dham Yatra is being made more accessible,” he said.
On the occasion of Uttarakhand’s Foundation Day, November 9, PM Modi made nine heartfelt appeals to the people of Uttarakhand, encouraging them to preserve local dialects and teach them to future generations.
He urged residents to stay connected to their roots by visiting their villages regularly and maintaining their ancestral homes, known as ‘Tibari’ houses.
“The people of Uttarakhand are lovers of nature and the environment; the entire country knows this,” he stated, adding, “Every woman embodies the spirit of Mother Nanda, so be sure to plant a tree in her name. Protect our rivers and springs.”
Modi emphasised that these community-focused efforts have been highly effective, especially in boosting tourism. He revealed that Uttarakhand has welcomed six crore tourists this year, with record numbers visiting the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, benefiting local businesses significantly.
In a message to tourists, PM Modi made an appeal for responsible travel, saying, “Whenever you travel to the mountains, please pay attention to cleanliness.
Keep ‘Vocal for Local’ in mind and spend at least five percent of your expenses on local products. Adhere to traffic rules while in the hills, and respect the customs and traditions of religious sites.”
Reflecting on his visit to Mana village, Modi recalled the warmth he received from the locals, noting that this experience inspired the launch of the “Vibrant Villages” initiative.