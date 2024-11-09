Nation
Three killed after being hit by speeding pick-up van in West Bengal
All three men died on the spot and the bodies were taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination.
KOLKATA: Three persons were killed when a speeding pick-up van hit them from behind on a highway in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday, police said.
The accident happened in the district's Harishchandrapur area, the police said, adding that the pick-up van, after hitting the morning walkers, lost control and fell into a roadside ditch.
All three men died on the spot. They were identified as Dilip Saha (49), Fekan Lal Ram (60) and Suresh Khaitan (60).
The bodies were taken to a hospital for post-mortem examination.
The driver of the vehicle was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, a police officer said, adding that the pick-up van was seized.