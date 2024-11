SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Zabarwan forest area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday, officials said here.

The gunbattle broke out around 9 am in the forest area connecting Dachigam and upper reaches of Nishat area here, they said.

They said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about presence of terrorists there.

There are no reports of any casualties so far.

Further details are awaited