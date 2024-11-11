11 suspected Kuki militants killed in encounter with security forces in Manipur’s Jiribam

IMPHAL: Eleven suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday, officials said.

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division.

The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

Militants in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at the Borobekra police station, and the CRPF camp located alongside it around 2.30 pm, officials said.

A few of the militants broke out and went to the Jakurador Karong market, around 100 metres away, and torched several shops, besides attacking some houses, they said.

As the security forces retaliated, a heavy exchange of fire began and 11 suspected militants were killed, they added.

The gunfight lasted a little over an hour, officials said.

A relief camp was also located within the premises of the police station, and five people living there went missing, they said.

It was not clear whether these civilians were kidnapped by the retreating militants or went into hiding after the attack began, they said, adding that a search was underway for them.

The bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station, officials said.