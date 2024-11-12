India-Russia trade saw five-fold increase in past five years, notes visiting Russian leader

NEW DELHI: Trade between India and Russia has grown more than five-fold in the past five years, noted visiting Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Manturov co-chaired the 25th session of India-Russia inter-governmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Bilateral trade between the two countries is over $60 billion at present and Jaishankar said he was confident that the target of $100 billion would be achieved by 2030. India also hoped that the balance of trade will improve.