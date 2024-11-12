Mahakumbh prep: Divers, 700 boats on 24X7 vigil

LUCKNOW: As part of its ongoing efforts to deal with emergencies during the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government will deploy 220 highly-skilled deep-sea divers of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to secure the Sangam waters during nearly two-month congregation of humanity.

As per the state government sources, country’s top Water Police personnel from Goa, Kolkata, and Maharashtra will join the forces in Prayagraj to guard the devotees during the mela. For the first time, such a large number of high-tech divers will be stationed to ensure the safety of pilgrims and saints during the sacred bathing rituals.