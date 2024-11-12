Mahakumbh prep: Divers, 700 boats on 24X7 vigil

LUCKNOW: As part of its ongoing efforts to deal with emergencies during the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government will deploy 220 highly-skilled deep-sea divers of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to secure the Sangam waters during nearly two-month congregation of humanity.
As per the state government sources, country’s top Water Police personnel from Goa, Kolkata, and Maharashtra will join the forces in Prayagraj to guard the devotees during the mela. For the first time, such a large number of high-tech divers will be stationed to ensure the safety of pilgrims and saints during the sacred bathing rituals.
Notably, to ensure safety of devotees at the largest congregation of Hindu pilgrims, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, water police, PAC, and healthcare staff are working in unison. Comprehensive security measures are being put in place for the millions of devotees arriving from across India and abroad.
According to Janardan Prasad Sahni, Water Police In-Charge at Kila Police Station, a total of 220 deep-sea divers—180 brought in from various regions and 39 already stationed locally—will remain on high alert to ensure round-the-clock water safety.
Following CM Yogi’s directives, significant local participation is being enlisted to support the event. Local boatmen, skilled in navigating depths up to 40 feet without equipment, are also contributing their expertise. Additionally, 10 PAC companies, 12 NDRF teams, and 6 SDRF units are being deployed to ensure the safety of bathers and manage any potential emergencies effectively.
Various government and non-government organizations have also been roped in for support for the massive cultural gathering. Alongside the PAC and NDRF-SDRF teams, large numbers of residents are also actively participating.
Furthermore, over 200 local individuals are undergoing training by the Water Police to assist in safeguarding the saints and pilgrims during the holy bathing rituals.
Meanwhile, authorities are taking extensive measures to enhance sanitation and accommodation options for the millions of pilgrims expected during the festival. In addition to aiming for a massive installation of 1,50,000 toilets by December 15, the government is encouraging residents to open their homes as paying guest accommodations.
The 2025 Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious congregation, including ascetics, saints, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis and pilgrims, at Prayagraj—the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical invisible Sarasvati—will begin from January 13, 2025, and end on February 26.