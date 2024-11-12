Ranchi Diary | Polling: Personnel to be air-dropped at 225 booths

As the poll campaign for the first phase of elections ended on Monday, polling personnel will be air-dropped through choppers at 225 polling booths in the five districts of Jharkhand, which have been identified as sensitive by the Election Commission. The districts include West Singhbhum, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Garhwa. Meanwhile, 683 candidates are in the fray for 43 assembly constituencies. Of these, 334 are Independents, 87 candidates represent national parties, 32 are from Jharkhand-based parties, 42 hold tickets from recognised parties of other states, and 188 belong to unrecognised registered parties.

Vote and take a discount at this zoological park

Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) has announced a special initiative to encourage civic participation in voting. On November 13, voting day in Jamshedpur, and the day after i.e, on November 14, TSZP will extend exclusive discounts on entry fees to voters on showing their inked fingers. The entry fee for adults will be Rs 30, while for children Rs 20. The TSZP will open at noon on November 13. According to officials, this initiative is another step towards making the park an inclusive and accessible space for everyone.