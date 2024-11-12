Soren govt like a burnt transformer, says Shah

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the JMM-led alliance government is a “burnt transformer” which has failed to distribute welfare funds given by the Centre among the people of Jharkhand.

“Just like a burnt transformer cannot distribute power to households from high-tension wires, the Hemant Soren government is also not able to pass on the funds given by the Centre to the people of this state,” Shah said at an election rally at Tamar in Ranchi district.

“Now, what to do if a transformer is burnt in your locality… It should be thrown out and a new transformer should be installed. You should also throw out this burnt transformer (Soren government) and bring a new transformer in the form of an NDA government for the development of the state,” he said.