Soren govt like a burnt transformer, says Shah

RANCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the JMM-led alliance government is a “burnt transformer” which has failed to distribute welfare funds given by the Centre among the people of Jharkhand.
“Just like a burnt transformer cannot distribute power to households from high-tension wires, the Hemant Soren government is also not able to pass on the funds given by the Centre to the people of this state,” Shah said at an election rally at Tamar in Ranchi district.
“Now, what to do if a transformer is burnt in your locality… It should be thrown out and a new transformer should be installed. You should also throw out this burnt transformer (Soren government) and bring a new transformer in the form of an NDA government for the development of the state,” he said.
Shah alleged that the Soren government was behind Rs 1,000 crore MNREGA scam, Rs 300 crore land scam, Rs 1,000 crore mining scam and multi-crore liquor scam, and ate up Rs 350 crore sent by the Modi government for the people of Jharkhand. When Champai Soren asked to stop corruption, he was humiliated and removed, he said.
“Hemant babu thinks he is safe as he is sitting on the lap of Congress, but he does not know that he is sitting on a sinking boat which has multiple holes,” Shah said. “Rahul Gandhi works to make his people crorepati, while Modi ji works to make lakhs of women lakhpatis,” he said.
Shah announced that a committee would be formed if BJP forms government in Jharkhand to identify and drive out infiltrators from the state besides reclaiming land grabbed by them. Also, a legislation will be brought to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators on their marrying tribal women, Shah said.
Earlier, addressing a rally in Saraikela where Champai Soren is contesting, Shah said the Congress has promised reservation to Muslims in Maharashtra. “If they give reservation to Muslims, then reservation for tribals, Dalits and backward classes will be snatched away,” he said.