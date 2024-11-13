Consular camp cancelled over ‘high threat’ to temple

CHANDIGARH: Amid the likelihood of “extremely high and imminent threat level of violent protests”, the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre has decided to cancel its upcoming Life Certificate Event.

The consular camp, scheduled for November 17, was meant to facilitate the renewal of life certificates for Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs.

In the coming days, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown will bring a motion in the city council to pass a bylaw banning protests outside places of worship.