Consular camp cancelled over ‘high threat’ to temple

CHANDIGARH: Amid the likelihood of “extremely high and imminent threat level of violent protests”, the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre has decided to cancel its upcoming Life Certificate Event.
The consular camp, scheduled for November 17, was meant to facilitate the renewal of life certificates for Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs.
In the coming days, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown will bring a motion in the city council to pass a bylaw banning protests outside places of worship.
A statement issued by the temple’s board of directors reads, “Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an extremely high and imminent threat level of violent protests.
On the advice of police chief Nishan Duraiappah, we must make the appropriate decision to cancel to ensure the safety of the Brampton Triveni Mandir devotees, community visitors, and the general public. We apologise to all community members who were depending on the event.”
Seeing the help of the local police, it stated, “We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public.”