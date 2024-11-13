Firing, violence ahead of bypoll in MP’s Vijaypur

BHOPAL: Two villagers were injured in an armed attack by some people in tribal-dominated Dhanachya village of the bypoll-bound Vijaypur constituency in MP’s Sheopur district, police said on Tuesday.

Some villagers claimed that the attack was triggered by their refusal to hand over voters; slips for the November 13 bypoll. “The villagers overpowered one of the 6-7 armed men. The attacker was assaulted by the villagers before the police took him into their custody,” a police officer said, adding that the attacker has been identified as Bunty Rawat, a criminal from Rajasthan. “A 315 bore gun has been seized from the captured man. Two men, including Rawat, have been taken into custody,” the officer said.

The incident triggered a slugfest between the BJP and Congress. “Fearing defeat, BJP and its candidate are threatening voters with the help of dacoits from Rajasthan,” state Congress chief Jitu Patwari said. State BJP chief VD Sharma accused the opposition party of hatching a conspiracy to defame the ruling party.