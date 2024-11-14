After actor’s Almora land, Dhami begins probe into 23 cases of law violation

DEHRADUN: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has found himself at the centre of a controversy surrounding the alleged violation of Uttarakhand’s land laws. According to reports, Bajpayee purchased land in Lamgada region under the guise of establishing a yoga and meditation centre, but the land remains unused.

The state government has been tightening its land laws to prevent “outsiders” from purchasing large tracts of land for investment purposes. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced plans for stronger land laws in the Budget session of the Assembly.

“The administration has swung into action, investigating not only Bajpayee but also several politicians and administrators accused of similar land-related offences,” said a government source. “Currently, 23 cases of land purchase violations are under scrutiny, with 11 in court and 10 undergoing investigation,” the source added.