After actor’s Almora land, Dhami begins probe into 23 cases of law violation

DEHRADUN: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has found himself at the centre of a controversy surrounding the alleged violation of Uttarakhand’s land laws. According to reports, Bajpayee purchased land in Lamgada region under the guise of establishing a yoga and meditation centre, but the land remains unused.
The state government has been tightening its land laws to prevent “outsiders” from purchasing large tracts of land for investment purposes. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced plans for stronger land laws in the Budget session of the Assembly.
“The administration has swung into action, investigating not only Bajpayee but also several politicians and administrators accused of similar land-related offences,” said a government source. “Currently, 23 cases of land purchase violations are under scrutiny, with 11 in court and 10 undergoing investigation,” the source added.
Reports suggest that lax land laws are being exploited by affluent individuals, including politicians, administrators and Bollywood celebrities. According to sources, Bajpayee purchased 15 nali—approximately 3,600 square yards of land—in Kapkot village, located in Lamgad Tehsil, in 2021.
An administrative investigation has uncovered land violations at Pleasant Valley and Kataramal in Majkhali of Almora district. Following these findings, the administration has ordered action on these matters.
Sources said action has been taken in land purchase cases involving five individuals in the Ranikhet tehsil, where around 50-nali land was acquired.
Under the state’s land laws, an individual cannot purchase more than 1.25-nali land. Based on this regulation, the land in question exceeds the permissible limits. Ranikhet SDM Rahul Anand stated: “Action will be taken only after the investigation is complete. Currently, all relevant evidence is being collected.”
“The loopholes in land acquisition regulations have created a fertile ground for the wealthy elite to misuse them,” said a source in the government.
Framework for land regulation
On Wednesday, a meeting on land laws was held at the Bhararisain Assembly building in Gairsain. The meeting was chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who emphasised the importance of creating a framework of land regulation.